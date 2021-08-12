Penn State announced Wednesday it will extend the IT Technology Loner Program that delivers mobile hotspots, laptops and webcams to students in need during the coronavirus pandemic to select students and faculty as the university moves toward mostly in-person instruction.

The university said only students who used the “Raise Your Hand” feature in Starfish or who can not return to campus and temporarily enrolled in World Campus this semester are eligible for the program.

According to a release, a message will be sent to “Raise Your Hand” students to determine what technology they need.

In addition to students, faculty who previously utilized the program will either receive an extension or be asked by Penn State IT to return the loaned devices, the release said.

