Penn State extends deadline for employees to upload vaccination status

After announcing the employee vaccination mandate in October, Penn State has extended the deadline for uploading vaccination status from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4, 2022.

The mandate applies to employees from University Park, Altoona, Behrend, Berks, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette, Harrisburg, and Schuylkill campuses, as well as the Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey and University Park, according to a release. Penn State Extension employees are also subject to the mandate.

Penn State said there are no exemptions from the federal contractor mandate, but employees may apply for disability- and religious-related accommodations.

The federal coronavirus vaccination mandate applies to full-time and part-time faculty and staff – whether working in-person or remotely – graduate and undergraduate students supported by a wage payroll, and students receiving graduate assistantships, the release said.

Those who do not comply with the mandate are subject to disciplinary action in accordance with university policies, according to the release.

In order to meet the Jan. 4, 2022 deadline, individuals must receive their first vaccine dose by the following dates:

Moderna: Dec. 7

Pfizer-BioNTech: Dec. 14

Johnson & Johnson: Jan. 4, 2022

Employees must submit proof that they are fully vaccinated with the university after obtaining their final dosage through Penn State's Salesforce Health Cloud, the release said.

