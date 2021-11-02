Penn State announced Thursday an extended break from Dec. 20-31 — two work weeks of paid time off — for full-time employees who work a typical Monday through Friday schedule in "appreciation" of the university community.

According to a release, university offices and operations, with the exception of essential services and operations, will be closed from the end of business on Friday, Dec. 17 until the beginning of Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The December break would have been Dec. 23-29 had the change not been made.

Penn State President Eric Barron approved the extension on Oct. 25 to recognize efforts of employees throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Lorraine Groff, vice president for human resources and chief human resources officer at Penn State, said in the release employees have adapted to "new tasks and continuing to manage heavy workloads since the start of the pandemic."

“We appreciate the tremendous dedication we have seen from staff members, and we hope an extended break this holiday season will support the wellbeing of our employees after an especially busy year," Groff said in the release.

The paid two weeks off is in lieu of the December and January holidays in Policy HR34, and employees will not receive holiday compensation for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2022, Penn State said in the release.

This extension only applies to the 2021 December break, Penn State said. In upcoming years, the university will revert to following HR34, and the December break will be determined based on when Dec. 25 falls.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE