Penn State experiences wireless services outage at all campus locations

Penn State is currently experiencing a wireless services outage at all campus locations, according to Penn State IT. The outage is reported to have begun at 7:45 a.m.

We are experiencing an outage of wireless services at all campus locations. @Penn_State IT staff are investigating. This alert will be updated as new information becomes available. For the most updated service status, visit https://t.co/HxW9KOMiQ1. — Penn State IT (@PennStateIT) December 3, 2021

The Penn State IT staff said it is investigating the situation and will provide updates as they develop.