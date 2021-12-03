You are the owner of this article.
Penn State experiences wireless services outage at all campus locations

Penn State is currently experiencing a wireless services outage at all campus locations, according to Penn State IT. The outage is reported to have begun at 7:45 a.m.

The Penn State IT staff said it is investigating the situation and will provide updates as they develop.

