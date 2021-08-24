As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Penn State has been experiencing wireless, Office 365 and Starfish issues that its information technology team is monitoring.

According to Penn State’s current service status, the wireless issues occur mostly during a high period of network mobility, yet the cause of the issues is still unknown.

Due to a global Microsoft issue reported Monday, users might be unable to access Outlook on the web, but the application reported no issues.

Currently, there is no known workaround, Penn State said.

For anyone looking to contact Penn State's IT team with issues outside of these issues, call 814-865-4357.

