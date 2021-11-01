Penn State expanded its coronavirus vaccine mandate to two additional campuses, Berks and Schuylkill, to meet President Joe Biden’s executive vaccination mandate, according to a release.

All faculty and staff at these campuses — along with the seven other campuses where the mandate took effect — must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.

The seven other locations include Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette, Harrisburg and the University Park campus.

Employees are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and two weeks after their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the release said.

To meet the imposed deadline, the release said employees should get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by Nov. 3 and the second dose by Nov. 24.

For individuals seeking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would need to obtain their dose by Nov. 24 to be considered fully vaccinated, the release said.

Once fully vaccinated, employees are to upload proof to the university.

Employees can seek accommodations for medical/disability and religious reasons via online request forms.

