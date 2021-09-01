The PGA Tour and Penn State do not have a lot in common, with alumnus Kevin Foley being the only Nittany Lion since 1975 to play on the tour.

However, the annual BMW Championship, the penultimate event in the PGA Tour season, bears a heavy significance to the 45 current Penn State students and 70 alumni who received the national Chick Evans Scholarship.

All of the proceeds from the BMW Championship go directly toward the Evans Scholarship, which is a full-tuition scholarship high school caddies and golf course workers can apply for at various universities across the country.

Candidates for the scholarship are required to “demonstrate financial need, have an outstanding record as a caddy and have stellar academic achievement,” according to its website. Additionally, 40% of all recipients are first generation college students.

If selected, the scholars are housed in Evans Scholarship houses, to foster a sense of involvement and community between the caddies living there and the community they serve in.

Penn State has operated a chapter of the Evans Scholarship since 2015, according to Vanessa Augello, spokesperson for J.W. Platt, a Philadelphia based organization that operates as a specific sect under the greater entity of the Evans Scholarship. Many of Penn State’s Evans Scholars come from the area, and Platt has contributed to the scholarship foundation at Penn State.

Augello, a 2019 Penn State alumna with a degree in marketing, said she currently works as spokesperson for the Platt Scholarship after the job “fell into [her] lap.”

In her two years of working at Platt, she said she believes the kids she has seen come through the Evans Scholarship program defy the common notion of who works as a caddy.

“These are kids who don’t have the same chance as someone who works at a club because their parents are members,” Augello said. “Scholarship is the only way [for them to go to college].”

Sarah Ferriter, recent spring Penn State graduate of the Evans Scholarship and with a degree food science, said she remembers every minute detail of the process, starting with becoming a golf caddy at age 13.

“I heard through my caddymaster at work about the [Evans Scholarship], and I immediately said to myself, if this is what I have to do, this is what I am going to do,” Ferriter said.

After five years of toiling at Edgewood Valley Country Club, Ferriter awoke one morning to an email notifying her of her application’s status.

“I was so excited, I ran into my dad’s room,” Ferriter said. “He said, ‘Yippee,’ which I’ve never heard before — it was just an incredible feeling.”

Students in the Evans Scholarship program are required to live in a special dorm or house, depending on the school, for their college duration.

In 2019, Penn State’s Evans Scholarship chapter moved into the then-abandoned Sigma Nu fraternity house, current chapter President Ryan Telese said, and the shared experience of 45 students from diverse backgrounds, united by a golf course job, began.

The house, now called the J. Wood Platt Evans Scholars Scholarship House, is maintained by all of the scholars — each playing a specific role in upholding the core values of the Western Golf Association, the body that runs the scholarship, Telese said.

“We only moved in my sophomore year, and we all got to know each other really quickly,” Telese (senior-agribusiness management) said. “We’re super close.”

Telese said he presides over the executive board present at Penn State, where he is responsible for talking to the landlord, the scholarship board of the Evans Committee and making sure the house runs smoothly, he said.

“We don’t have problems because people really do their part around here,” Telese said.

Telese said he is also in contact with alumni recruiters, especially startup companies that have heard of the Evans Scholars Program, and recruiters said they see scholars as perfect hires for their companies, according to Telese.

However, the most important trait among the Evans Scholars is the sense of community, Telese and Ferriter said.

Regardless of the different backgrounds of those in the house, what’s similar is everyone’s caddy background, Ferriter said.

Zach Brown, vice president of new scholars in the house, recounted one story on his first day of moving in.

Brown (junior-architectural engineering) said he and his new roommates had to transport 25 small refrigerators up to each bedroom in the house — in the traditional scorching heat of move-in weekend.

“When there are only 10 new people living in the house each year, you get a much more personal feel for everyone.”

