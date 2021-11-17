Penn State entry-level engineering students experience switch from high school to ‘weed-out’ classes

A typical first-year Penn State engineering student experience starts by walking up the steps to the Forum Building, opening the door to a 300-person lecture hall and listening to a CHEM 110 professor for 50 minutes.

Some students said their introductory courses are colloquially referred to as “weed-out” classes, which means some think they’re designed to lessen the number of students in the major — and CHEM 110, Chemical Principles I, has been deemed one of them.

“My roommate did tell me that he knew someone [who] was going to be a chemistry major, and because of CHEM 110 they were already switching,” Layne Simko said. “That was back within the first couple weeks.”

Mary Bojan, teaching professor in the department of chemistry at Penn State, said she believes the course is difficult for students because it’s their first year, and they were probably expecting a high school-level course.

“A lot of our students come to University Park, and they think they know a lot about chemistry from their high school courses, and what we have found over the years is that they don’t know as much as they think they do,” Bojan said. “We don’t want them to find that out after the first exam — we want them to kind of realize right away.”

CJ Milke said he noticed this difference when comparing his college and high school science courses.

“I remember walking in on the first day — it was my first college class, and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’” Milke (freshman-engineering) said. “It was very different than a 30-person high school class.”

Simko (freshman-mechanical engineering) also said he feels college courses are “very different from high school.”

“It’s definitely a big change going from that because in the big lectures, you can’t interact with the professor too much compared to in high school — where the teacher knows your name and knows who you are,” Simko said.

Simko said the workload and assignments students have to do are “definitely more” than he thought in college.

Milke said he typically spends “six to eight hours” a week for CHEM 110 between homework and studying.

However, Bojan said students are “expected to do a lot” on their own for the course, such as completing readings and problems.

“In high school, you are generally told absolutely everything,” Bojan said. “That is not a criticism, it’s just how high school sciences work.”

However, Bojan said she fully believes students are capable of completing CHEM 110.

“The students can do it — they are capable of doing what we ask of them in college,” Bojan said. “This is not because they can’t do it, it’s because they’re not used to it.”

MATH 140, or Calculus With Analytic Geometry, and PHYS 211, General Physics: Mechanics, are also known as “weed-out” classes, students said, because they’re additional entry-level requirements for engineering majors.

Freshman Aiden Hlatky said he dropped MATH 140 and will “go at it with a different approach” this spring.

“Going into the first [MATH 140] exam, I just looked over my notes before the exam,” Hlatky (freshman-architectural engineering) said. “I didn't really study, and [the exam] was so hard.”

Sarah Bury said she had to adjust her study habits after struggling in MATH 140.

“It’s a big transition from high school,” Bury (freshman-chemical engineering) said. “Before, I didn’t have to study.”

Both Bury and Hlatky said the biggest difference in their study habits is the larger amount of time they put into their work in college.

“I definitely study more and take more detailed notes,” Bury said. “I have studied a lot here. You’re not gonna pass if you don’t study.”

Bury said she dropped PHYS 211 and plans to take it this coming summer.

Hlatky also said he has reconsidered his major overall.

However, Hlatky said “you have to jump through a bunch of flaming hoops to get where you want to be,” and MATH 140 is “one of those flaming hoops.”

Sophomores Alex Romano and Vish Munic said they saw their class sizes lessen over the first semester of their freshman year in PHYS 211.

“I could see how many kids were in [PHYS 211] last year,” Munic (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said. “It was in the 200s in the very beginning, and then, it must have been below 100 at the very end.”

Both Romano (sophomore-aerospace engineering) and Munic had to make studying adjustments in order to keep up with the course work.

“If you didn’t adapt and take on better study habits, then I don’t think you would be able to pass as a freshman,” Romano said.

Both students said “bombing” the first exam in “weed-out” courses is the wake-up call needed to adapt to the demand of a college-level course.

Munic said he would start studying four to five days in advance instead of “just glancing” over his notes.

Romano said now, he has to “study days in advance ‘times two’ for just one subject.”

Despite the “trial and error” Romano and Munic said they went through to be successful in their studies, both students believe they have since found a way of studying that fits the demands of these courses.

“There was a lot of pressure to be studying because you weren't confident in what you were learning,” Romano said. “You could pass by doing the lessons and assignments, but to succeed, you have to do something similar to what we did.”

Christine Masters, assistant dean for academic support and global programs and teaching professor of engineering science and mechanics in the College of Engineering, said the university does not intentionally “weed-out” students.

“Every student that we admit to the College of Engineering we believe has the potential to succeed in completing an engineering degree from Penn State,” Masters said. “The goal behind setting specific course requirements for entry to an engineering major is not about ‘weeding-out’ students, rather, we believe the entry requirements are rooted in developing that core foundation… for engineering students to build their skills.”

Masters also said there has been “a distinct shift in perspective on the idea of supporting students.”

“When I was in school, I definitely felt the perception that, ‘We don’t expect everyone to be here and get to graduation so you better work hard,’ was kind of the underlying message,” Masters said.

Masters said she has not met a professor in her time at Penn State who is not committed to the well-being and prosperity of students.

“Every engineering professor, every math professor, every chemistry professor, every physics professor that I have personally worked with… Every single one I have talked to about why they’re there and how they are conducting their class is always around a genuine desire to help students learn the material,” Masters said.

While many students struggle with “weed-out” classes, Romano said there are some benefits to taking difficult courses.

“You don't realize how much time and effort you put into something [until] you look back on it and you reflect,” Romano said. “Looking back on what we did to study for [‘weed-out’ classes], it was an immense amount of just studying, and it’s like, ‘I can’t believe I had the mentality to do that.’”

Romano said it’s important to find a balance between studying and keeping yourself healthy.

“Take care of yourself — you need sleep, [and] you need to be eating,” Romano said.

“It sounds kind of crazy, but some kids will just not eat as much because they want to cram.”

Similar to what Bojan said happens to students as they work through entry-level, required courses, Romano said he saw an increase in his confidence as a student.

“You see what you’re capable of now, and you don’t really make a big deal about it,” Romano said. “You’re not so fussy with having to go study — You just start getting used to it.”

