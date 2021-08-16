Penn State announced Monday all Penn State technical service employees represented by the Teamsters Local Union No. 8, which is approximately 2,600 people who work in various areas of campus, will wear masks this fall in compliance with the latest university indoor masking requirement for all.

Previously, the union employees followed the commonwealth masking guidance as per their contract, which was not mandated statewide, according to a release.

This latest agreement with Teamsters was made in light of rising rates of the coronavirus delta variant statewide and will support the university's mitigation efforts, according to a release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Student Engagement Network to provide grants for fall 2021 Beginning Aug. 16, students from all Penn State campuses can apply for a new round of grants…