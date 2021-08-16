Next to Old Main

A look through campus from the side of the Old Main lawn on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Jordan Dawson

Penn State announced Monday all Penn State technical service employees represented by the Teamsters Local Union No. 8, which is approximately 2,600 people who work in various areas of campus, will wear masks this fall in compliance with the latest university indoor masking requirement for all.

Previously, the union employees followed the commonwealth masking guidance as per their contract, which was not mandated statewide, according to a release.

This latest agreement with Teamsters was made in light of rising rates of the coronavirus delta variant statewide and will support the university's mitigation efforts, according to a release.

