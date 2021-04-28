Penn State is encouraging students to upload their coronavirus vaccine card through myUHS after receiving their final dose.

According to Penn State News, vaccine cards will allow University Health Services to provide the "best possible care" when needed.

The vaccine is not required by Penn State, but the university encourages students to sign up and receive their first available vaccine.

Students at both University Park and commonwealth campuses can upload their vaccine records through myUHS. However, World Campus students at this time are not able to upload their records through myUHS.

The process to upload a record to myUHS includes taking a photo of the document — which must include the student's full name and date of birth, type of vaccine, date of administration, and a signature from the health care professional or clinical site staff.

According to Penn State News, the university may consider certain incentives to encourage students to get vaccinated. This could include exempting fully vaccinated students from certain coronavirus protocols like quarantining.

More information about the coronavirus vaccine can be found here.