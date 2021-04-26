Penn State has recommended all students get tested for the coronavirus at least three days before they plan to leave the campus for the summer.

Kelly Wolgast, the director of Penn State's COVID-19 Operations Control Center, said the testing effort is in order to protect high-risk family members at home as well as those who have not been vaccinated.

Penn State encourages students to receive a test before their departure even if they have received a recent test.

According to Penn State News, having tests on record for students taking classes for the summer semester will allow the university to prepare for various classes and activities as well as the return to in-person classes for the fall semester.

Walk up testing is available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and at Pegula Ice Arena from Monday through Saturday.