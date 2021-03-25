Following a large amount of reported coronavirus cases at Snyder Hall, a traditional residence hall in the East Halls complex, Penn State encouraged all students living in the hall to take a coronavirus test, according to a statement.

The university is asking students living in the hall to take their test on either Friday, March 26 or Saturday, March 27 at the walk-up coronavirus testing site at Pegula Ice Arena.

As part of Penn State's coronavirus testing plan, when a specific housing facility, either on or off campus, reaches approximately 2% positivity from university tests, Penn State will encourage all tenants of the facility to receive a test, according to a statement.

Also in the East Halls complex, Penn State initially reported students in Hastings and Stone halls tested positive on March 17 before releasing another statement that positive cases were reported in Earle and Martin halls on March 19.

On Monday, the university reported students in Beaver, Geary and Packer halls tested positive for the virus and encouraged those halls to be tested.

