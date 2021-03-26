Penn State is encouraging all East Halls residents to receive coronavirus testing this Saturday.

According to Penn State News, a testing site will be set up outside of Bigler Hall from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saliva tests will be used at the site.

Over the past two weeks, the university has encouraged students in specific dorms throughout East Halls to receive coronavirus testing, including Beaver, Geary, Packer, Hastings, Stone, Martin and Earle.

As of March 26, the university has not declared East Halls a cluster location on campus.

