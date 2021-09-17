In an official statement Thursday sent via email to the Penn State community, Penn State Title IX Coordinator Chris Harris announced two changes to the university’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy, AD85.

The university, through the policy, now prohibits "sex-based discrimination" on the basis of sexual orientation and/or gender identity and “deemed ‘arbitrary and capricious’” the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights’ previous requirement, which stated, “any statement from any individual (including parties or witnesses) who fails to appear at a Title IX hearing cannot be considered by the decision-maker,” according to Harris.

Both alterations went into effect Aug. 30, Harris said.

U.S. Supreme Court case Bostock v. Clayton County — decided in June 2020 — set the precedent for the first alteration, according to the U.S. Department of Education, Harris said in the announcement.

Gerald Bostock, a resident of Clayton County, Georgia, was fired by the county for participating in a gay recreational softball league. Bostock sued the county for discrimination under the tenets of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

After Bostock’s case was heard by three separate circuit courts, it was heard by the Supreme Court.

Justice Neil Gorsuch delivered the Supreme Court’s opinion on June 15, 2020, saying “an employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII.”

This past June, the OCR interpreted the ruling and analysis in Bostock v. Clayton County and applied it to Title IX as well.

Penn State’s change to AD85, its personal Title IX policy, follows the policy of the OCR.

A court ruling in Massachusetts set the precedent for the second of the changes to AD85.

The Victim Rights Law Center et al. v. Miguel Cardona et al. was decided on July 28, and the court found a clause of the language in one of the 2020 amendments to Title IX to be “arbitrary and capricious.” On Aug. 10, the court issued an order clarifying that its ruling on the case applied nationwide.

When the Aug. 10 clarification order was issued, the OCR reviewed its policy and adapted it on Aug. 24.

Penn State subsequently changed AD85 to reflect the second new policy of the OCR.

“Penn State remains committed to the safety and well-being” of its students and employees, Harris said in the announcement, and any questions about the changes made to AD85 may be directed to him.

