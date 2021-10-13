Penn State employees will face consequences for refusing to be vaccinated, which could be up to and including termination, university spokesperson Wyatt Dubois said Wednesday.

The university's new vaccine requirement for all federal employees, contractors and others at University Park was enacted Wednesday morning and needs to be fulfilled by Dec. 8.

The requirement also applies to graduate and undergraduate students who work on a wage payroll at the university, and students supported by graduate assistantships at University Park.

"The university is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for University Park faculty and staff to fulfill a federal requirement," Dubois said in a statement. "Unless they have an approved exemption, employees are expected to comply with the requirement."

According to the release, the university said the decision was made in compliance with President Joe Biden's executive order from Sept. 9 requiring vaccination for all federal employees, contractors and others.

Additionally, Penn State employees must be vaccinated unless they have a medical exemption or religious belief accommodation. The last day employees can receive their final dose of the vaccine to meet the requirement is Nov. 24, and information on the exempt request is forthcoming, the release said.

"Like all university policies, there are disciplinary processes in place with consequences up to and including termination from employment," Dubois said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, 81.2% of University Park employees are fully vaccinated, according to Penn State's coronavirus dashboard.

