A Penn State employee was arrested and charged Friday after an alleged indecent exposure incident in downtown State College dating back to September.

Jonathan Leslie — a Penn State Media and Technology Support Services group leader electronic technician at the Wagner Annex — was charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, one misdemeanor count of open lewdness and one summary count of disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

The alleged incident occurred Sept. 8, 2021 when Sophie Sontheimer made a report that Leslie allegedly indecently exposed himself in an alley downtown, according to the criminal complaint.

Sontheimer was allegedly walking to the gym and turned on West Calder Way from South Fraser Street when she saw Leslie down the alley, as well as a woman walking toward her with her back turned to Leslie, the criminal complaint said.

Leslie was wearing a purple shirt, gray cargo shorts, a brown hat and sunglasses, according to the criminal complaint, and when Sontheimer turned onto the alley, Leslie allegedly put down a cup and a bag on the ground.

He then allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals, and according to the criminal complaint, Leslie's genitals were erect and he "appeared excited."

Sontheimer then changed her course, continuing onto South Fraser Street, then turning right onto West College Avenue, the criminal complaint said.

She allegedly then crossed paths with Leslie again and saw him enter his vehicle. Sontheimer then took a picture, according to the criminal complaint.

Later that day, State College police drove to Leslie's home and saw the same vehicle — a Mini Cooper — and found Sontheimer's photo and description of him to be "very similar," the complaint said.

Charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn, and Leslie is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9.

