Penn State’s Delta Pi chapter of Delta Phi Epsilon supported the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders by dedicating the past week to ANAD awareness.

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, 20 million women and 10 million men in the U.S. will have an eating disorder at some point in their lives.

Throughout the week, the sisters of DPhiE participated in events around campus to support those with or those who have experienced eating disorders.

Every day throughout the week, the DPhiE sisters sat at a table at the HUB-Robeson Center, giving out information about eating disorders, ANAD and various activities the group hosts.

Some of these activities included “No-Makeup Monday, Trash Your Insecurities Tuesday, Wellness Wednesday, True to Yourself Thursday and Funky Fresh Friday.”

On the table, the sisters also provided students with lilac ribbons — the color for eating disorder awareness and prevention.

Additionally, the group held an online fundraiser through CrowdChange, and by the end of the week, it raised over $700 for ANAD.

The sisters involved said they felt a “profound” connection to the cause because of how many people are affected by eating disorders every day.

For Sofia Gianareas, DPhiE’s goal is to “spread awareness and information” on eating disorders throughout Penn State and the greater State College community.

“For ANAD week, we do a ton of different activities,” Gianareas (senior-business management) said. “We do tabling events, fundraise money and also create awareness by dedicating each day of the week to a different aspect of the struggle we see in eating disorders.”

Gianareas also emphasized the importance of body positivity within DPhiE.

“ANAD is our philanthropy… so it is really important to us to encourage body positivity,” Gianareas said. “For example, today we have a mirror that represents an opportunity to write down the things you like about yourself and trash the insecurities as well.”

Madison Wilhelm said though she doesn’t personally know anyone with an eating disorder, by joining DPhiE, she has become “very passionate” about the cause.

“I have gotten to hear a lot of stories that have made me really excited and passionate about this,” Wilhelm (sophomore-psychology) said. “As a psychology major, it is also something I am super interested in, so it is nice to learn more about it from different perspectives.”

Wilhelm said her favorite part of the week was being able to interact with other students and inform others about the topic.

“Hearing other’s stories has obviously been really rewarding,” Wilhelm said. “But also having the fun little events to try and make a scary topic a little less scary.”

Wilhelm also offered words of wisdom and encouragement for those experiencing eating disorders.

“Nine times out of 10, your brain is lying to you,” Wilhelm said. “Having a reminder on your phone to remind you of this has helped me, and I hope it helps others struggling with body image.”

Sarah Zurn, director of finances for DPhiE, said she found it “immensely” beneficial to learn about ANAD and eating disorders in general this week.

“Because this is my first time participating in ANAD week, I feel like I have already learned so much,” Zurn (sophomore-supply chain and information systems) said. “I’ve known people that have gone through stuff like this, but I did not know about all of the resources that were available for this type of thing.”

Zurn also highlighted her personal experience with eating disorders and how it has impacted her overall feeling surrounding the week.

“It makes me a little emotional sometimes,” Zurn said. “Knowing people that have gone through it connects me a lot more to the cause.”

Furthermore, Zurn provided insight to how she would want to spread the message throughout Penn State.

“Unfortunately, tabling is very hard because no one stops,” Zurn said. “I would love to have more of a social media presence or even have Penn State promote this.”

Danielle Mather, vice president of programming for DPhiE, said the sorority’s fundraising and events were not just during the week — they’re year round.

“It’s a yearlong process of different events,” Mather (sophomore-psychology, sociology and biomedical engineering) said. “This week is definitely more intimate, and we hear more stories, but we fundraise and shed light on the topic year round.”

Mather elaborated by highlighting some of the group’s other events.

“We will do derby days, restaurant fundraisers, and we are actually trying to plan a pie throw event,” Mather said. “We are supposed to do a pageant next year, which I am really hoping we get to do.”

Mather also said she “struggles” to put how this week feels into words.

“I actually had an eating disorder when I was younger,” Mather said. “I struggled with body image and self-confidence, so during this week, I really try to teach our girls the difference between being body positive and body thankful.”

To end ANAD week, DPhiE hosted a candlelight vigil outside of Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art.

According to Mather, this event is used to “honor” and “uplift” those who are experiencing an eating disorder or those who have died of an eating disorder.

“Girls during our vigil will open up about [their] experiences,” Mather said. “It may be a girl who is a little bit quieter, so we get a chance to hear her story and have the opportunity to check in with her later on.”

