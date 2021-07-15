Paul Markowski was recently named a distinguished professor of meteorology and atmospheric science for his work at Penn State in the last 20 years. Yet, Markowski has been passionate about weather and tornadoes since elementary school.

“A tornado outbreak hit May 31, 1985, in western Pennsylvania when I was in fifth grade, which intrigued me — and long story short — one weather book led to another and eventually, I got to study meteorology in college at Penn State,” Markowski said.

Penn State had a meteorology professor job opening after Markowski’s time in graduate school at The University of Oklahoma, which led him to return in 2001, and he’s “been here ever since.”

Markowski said he’s “honored” to receive the distinguished professor recognition and “thankful to have people that helped him get to this point.”

“Colleagues and friends of mine put a lot of time into nominating me because it’s quite a difficult nomination process,” Markowski said. “For them to drop what they were doing to do this is beyond thoughtful, and there’s so many faculty on campus that deserve this recognition as well.”

Markowski said his research focuses on making an impact on when and where tornadoes will form at a specific time.

Tornadoes form from thunderstorms, when warm and humid air mix with cooler air temperatures higher in the atmosphere, according to Markowski. When the atmosphere is unstable and the wind speeds are higher, tornadoes form, he said.

“The mechanics of that are complicated, but that’s where the scientist comes in,” Markowski said. “The downdraft of wind allows for the tornadoes to come down to the ground and cause damage.”

He also said he would want to see policy surrounding tornadoes changed in order to save lives.

“Why aren't there multilingual warnings on televisions about tornadoes or requirements for buildings to have storm shelters?” Markowski said. “There is a lot we can do to survive tornadoes, and we don’t have to have such a fatalistic view about them.”

Markowski said there are “a lot of misconceptions” about tornadoes, which leads to more dangers surrounding them.

“Tornadoes occur on almost every continent on Earth, and many people think that tornadoes can’t happen here, which isn’t true,” Markowski said. “The atmosphere is agnostic about where people are at and is governed by the laws of physics, which don’t change regarding locations.”

Markowski also said technology has been a “huge help” in tornado research and breakthroughs because “there are some equations that can’t be solved using pen and paper.” His research has been able to program different technologies in order to create solutions to unsolvable problems, Markowski said.

Markowski said he’s been able to chase storms to send technology into them, but he “is not out there doing that every day.”

“This is not a one-man show — this research,” Markowski said. “This recognition is the fruit of being surrounded by fantastic students and collaborators because this was a team effort.”

Markowski worked for David Stensrud, now head of Penn State’s department of meteorology and atmospheric science, through the National Science Foundation’s Research Experiences for Undergraduates summer program when he was a student at Penn State, Stensrud said.

“He’s a great researcher and a great teacher,” Stensrud said. “It’s always been a pleasure to interact with him and work with him.”

Stensrud previously worked as a research meteorologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at a research lab in Oklahoma, where the two were able to continue communicating.

“He’s arguably the best researcher in our field looking at tornadoes and how they form,” Stensrud said. “Tornado formation is still a mystery, we know what they look like and how intense they get, but the processes to their actual formation are still unknown. Paul is leading in the effort to try and solve that mystery with technology.”

Markowski has advised Shawn Murdzek, a doctoral candidate in the department of meteorology and atmospheric science, since he was an undergraduate student, and they have worked together for the past seven years.

“It’s been really great working with him,” Murdzek said. “He has always been so passionate about tornadoes and will even text pictures of the storms to the group of students he advises.”

Murdzek also said Markowski’s textbook titled “Mesoscale Meteorology in Midlatitudes” helped “fuel his fame,” and it’s become “the standard” book in his field. Markowski co-wrote the textbook with Yvette Richardson.

“Everyone knows Paul,” Murdzek said. “He has so many connections and is well-known and respected in our field, and whenever I tell someone that I work with Paul, they always have some story to tell about their time with him.”

Murdzek said under Markowski’s guidance, he has learned to “work smarter, not harder” and how to find the balance between work and his personal life.

“He’s always there if I need him, with research assistance or general questions,” Murdzek said. “With research, he always guides me to the answers without telling me the answers and continues to challenge me.”