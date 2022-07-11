On June 8, Penn State discovered two spotted lanternfly nymphs on campus — serving as a “reminder to Penn State employees of their role in helping to stop the spread of the invasive pest.”

“The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect that has spread throughout Pennsylvania since its discovery in Berks County in 2014,” according to Penn State Extension. “If not contained, spotted lanternfly potentially could drain Pennsylvania’s economy of at least $324 million annually.”

According to Penn State’s announcement, all Penn State employees who travel to, from and within the quarantine zone — which includes Centre County — are required to take an online class on the invasive insect through Penn State’s Learning Resource Network.

Lysa Holland — the environmental compliance engineer in the Environmental Health and Safety Office — said employees must also complete a “quick inspection” of the vehicles they are using and document it on an inspection log when traveling, according to the announcement.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE