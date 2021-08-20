Penn State released its preliminary student arrival coronavirus testing results Thursday, which demonstrated a positivity rate of less than 0.5% after the first three days of move-in week, according to a release.

From Monday through Wednesday, a total of 4,664 students moved into University Park residence halls, and 1,050 students were required to take coronavirus tests because they had not submitted proof of vaccination.

Out of the 1,050 students tested, five received positive test results, which is a less than 0.5% positivity rate thus far.

According to previously announced coronavirus mitigation plans, on-campus residents who have not shared their vaccination status or a positive coronavirus test from the last 90 days with the university are required to be tested upon arrival.

Students who test positive on the initial rapid test are allowed to isolate on campus for 10 days or return home for 10 days, the release said.

Additionally, if a student’s required secondary PCR test shows a negative result, the student will be released from quarantine and allowed to continue moving in, the release said.

Throughout the semester, students, faculty and staff who have not submitted their vaccination records will be required to get a coronavirus test weekly, according to the release.

Vaccination records can be uploaded to myUHS for students at University Park and Commonwealth campuses. World Campus students and employees can upload vaccination records through Salesforce Health Cloud, Penn State said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE