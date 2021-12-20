Penn State detects omicron variant of coronavirus at University Park campus

Penn State announced Monday its Testing and Surveillance Center detected the omicron variant of the coronavirus during its surveillance and monitoring efforts.

According to the release, the university has been testing for the omicron variant and "closely monitoring" its spread worldwide.

The announcement comes after Penn State President Eric Barron said Friday the university's COVID-19 Operations Control Center will be in contact with local health care and government officials as it monitors pandemic conditions over winter break.

Penn State will provide an update Dec. 30 whether its University Park campus will have a temporary return to virtual classes for the start of the spring semester.

"We fully expect to start the spring semester as planned with in-person classes and activities, but we also wanted to let the University Park campus community know that we are continuing to monitor local conditions and are prepared to alter return plans for the semester if deemed necessary," Barron said in a statement.

The university's commonwealth campuses are all currently expected to return in person as planned — "given their smaller student populations and greater regional health care capacity," the release said.

