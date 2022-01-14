Penn State celebrated its long relationship with National Taiwan Normal University with the unveiling of a plaque Friday in the Old Botany building.

Erica Brindley, head of Penn State's Department of Asian Studies, said the plaque celebrates the exchange program between NTNU and Penn State — which was signed in November 2021.

Each year, the program brings two Taiwanese visiting scholars to Penn State to help students learn Chinese, according to Brindley.

Additionally, up to 24 Penn State students may be granted summer and academic semester scholarships to attend the university's Mandarin Training Center in Taiwan every year, Brindley said.

The partnership between the universities enables them "to develop the grassroots work of language training and cross cultural diplomacy [that is] so vital for encouraging mutual understanding between the U.S. and Asia today," Brindley said.

Penn State's history with the Taiwanese university extends back to the 1950s — when Penn State supported the development of Taiwan's vocational education system, according to Penn State Global.

NTNU's Executive Vice President Frank Ying was present at the ceremony in the Old Botany building Friday.

Ying said Penn State became NTNU's "sister university" in 1983.

Penn State and NTNU have collaborated in the fields of education and linguistics since 2013, and in that time, more than 100 NTNU professors have traveled to Penn State, Ying said.

The delegations of professors came to share knowledge and conduct research, according to Ying.

However, Ying said NTNU has stopped sending professors due to the coronavirus pandemic and hopes the practice will resume in the future.

"We will supply [Penn State] the best program support," Ying said. "We hope our cooperation will move into the new milestone and write the new chapter for both universities."

NTNU invited Penn State President Eric Barron to visit the university in Taiwan, Ying said, but Barron's visit has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ying said he hopes Barron can make it to Taiwan for NTNU's 100-year anniversary this June.

