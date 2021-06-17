For students who strive to enter the education field, hands-on experience can be valuable and necessary — Penn State’s D.C. Social Justice Fellowship aims to provide just that.

The D.C. Social Justice Fellowship is a spring course within the College of Education that gives students the opportunity to develop a curriculum centered around social justice. The students then travel to Washington, D.C., where they teach the curriculum to high school students over a two to three week period.

The program is a collaborative effort between the College of Education’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction, its Office of Education and Social Equity, Georgetown Law, and D.C. Public Schools.

Interested students fill out an application and then interview with the course’s directors prior to acceptance. Approximately fifteen students are typically chosen yearly for the program, but this year, only eight students were involved in the fellowship due to coronavirus concerns.

“The course is an opportunity to gain knowledge about social justice topics and also to get some practical experiences with engaging in advocacy work,” Ashley Patterson, a secondary creator of the fellowship, said.

Patterson said the students develop a curriculum relevant to current times. Some of these topics can include mental health, universal healthcare, media research and environmentalism.

“People can work on whatever they are most interested in,” Patterson said.

Patterson added that not only are the students developing curricula centered around social justice advocacy, but they are also creating civic action plans on how to affect change in their topics.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State football quarterback charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession Penn State freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux was charged with small amount personal us…

While students in the fellowship typically spend three weeks in Washington, Patterson said the teaching portion of the program was only two weeks, and the first week was entirely virtual. In the second week, students participated in in-person instruction.

“That is not the way we envisioned the program,” Patterson said. “But we adjusted this year.”

Patterson said the course not only provides experience for the students enrolled in the fellowship, but it also gives D.C. Public Schools instructors for their courses.

She encourages people of all backgrounds to apply for the program.

“We’re not necessarily looking for the next activist of the year,” Patterson said. “We’re just looking for people who have a genuine interest in learning.”

Efraín Marimón, co-director of the fellowship, and Brenda Martínez, the student advocacy specialist from Penn State’s Office of Education and Social Equity, also collaborated on the program.

“Sometimes people think this is a program that is specifically geared [toward] teacher education,” Marimón said. “But more than about 50% of our students come from different colleges, so it is very interdisciplinary.”

Marimón said the main goal of the program is to think about advocacy and social justice in terms of education — a form of advocacy.

“In reality, we define education much more broadly,” Marimón said. “The reason we get so many students from different colleges is because those skills are very transferable.”

Martínez said she believes the program can be beneficial to students because of the hands-on experience.

“You go through college, and you don’t really get a hands-on learning experience,” Martínez said. “This is one of the few times where [the students] are actually having hands-on experience.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Borough of State College lifts coronavirus emergency ordinance The borough of State College repealed its coronavirus emergency ordinance 2156, effective im…

This experience can allow for students to “self-reflect” and “create a shift on how they view themselves beyond college,” Martínez said.

“It’s very easy to address a scenario in a classroom in the comfort of the lecture hall,” Marimón said. “When we’re working with individuals in a community, we are moving beyond the hypothetical, and we’re thinking of the consequences of our actions — which is a tough process.”

Marimón said he believes the current notion of teaching should be challenged — teachers can be learners as well.

“What we’re actually offering here is a paradigmatic shift,” Marimón said. “If I enter both of those spaces — as both a teacher and as a learner — what does that look like from a social justice perspective?”

Marimón said he looks for prospective students with a “foundational understanding” of the issues discussed in class.

“Some individuals will bring this through lived experiences and some will bring it through classes they’ve had,” Marimón said. “There is no one way to come with the foundational understanding.”

Marimón said for this year, flexibility was especially important for students due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus.

“One impact from this past year is how wonderful these students were about having to adjust,” Marimón said.

Martínez added that students had to be flexible with their curriculum this year, as some of the lessons were taught in an online format.

“[The students] were flexible, they rolled with it,” Martínez said. “You really got to see the impact of moving from an online format to an in-person format and the engagement that came from that was really different.”

Victoria Francois was a student involved in the fellowship this year. She said she was a fellow in the program last year to fulfill a requirement in her minor of social justice in education, but she never got to go to Washington due to the coronavirus.

Instead, Francois (senior-biohevavioral health) said she got that opportunity this spring and served as a teaching assistant for the course.

Francois said she arranged two lesson plans inspired by her passions. One was on the subject of police brutality — specifically on how implicit bias plays a role in policing — and the other on the “school-to-prison” pipeline.

Francois said teaching in a virtual setting was “different” compared to in-person teaching.

“When you think about just how we are as students, it’s hard to engage sometimes,” Francois said. “I think the challenge was finding ways to engage the students.”

Francois said she thinks the fellowship can be beneficial to anyone — even those outside of the field of education — who are passionate about social justice and advocacy work. She also said the fellowship helped her learn what kind of educator she wants to be.

“I think [the fellowship] is important because you get to see and reflect on yourself and your own biases, and you can dismantle those within you.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE