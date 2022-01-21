In a joint collaboration, Centre Volunteers in Medicine and Penn State will hold a free coronavirus vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

According to a release, appointments for Penn State students who still need first, second or booster doses of a vaccine will be a priority before the clinic will open appointment slots for Penn State faculty, staff and community members.

Appointments can be made online, though drop-ins will still be available, the release said, and individuals can access the clinic through the BJC's Gate B.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available at the clinic for first, second or booster doses for individuals ages 12 and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for individuals 18 and older for first or second doses and boosters as well.

According to the release, individuals who wish to attend the clinic are required to wear a mask while inside the BJC and bring photo identification.

For individuals getting a second or booster dose, a coronavirus vaccination card will also be required.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE