Prior to the home football game against Villanova on Saturday, Penn State and Center Volunteers in Medicine will host a coronavirus vaccination clinic from 9-11 a.m. inside Gate A at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The clinic is free for fans tailgating and attending the game age 12 or older who need a first or second dose of a vaccine, the release said. Third dose booster shots will not be available, though.

Doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech will be available at the clinic.

The clinic is drop-in only, and masks must be worn while inside the BJC. Individuals should also bring a photo identification card or their vaccine card if they are receiving their second dose, the release said.

Upon arrival, individuals will need to fill out a vaccine consent form and wait 15 minutes after they receive their vaccine before leaving the BJC.

