After cutting carbon emissions by more than 35% over the last decade and a half, Penn State President Eric Barron has decided on another approach to cutting university carbon emissions, creating a task force to do so.

The Carbon Emissions Reduction Task Force will be comprised of faculty, staff and students dedicated to devise strategies that could reduce the university's emissions further, according to a release.

The CERTF will propose both short- and long-term options for the university to consider on all of Penn State Campuses. The group aims to have recommendations by the end of this year, the release said.

