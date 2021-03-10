Penn State's Office of Information Security updated its password management policy for users with Penn State emails.

According to a mass email sent out to students, passwords for Penn state emails will now be "lifetime passwords," which allows the password to never expire.

Passwords are classified as a lifetime password for students who changed their passwords on or after Jan. 25, but passwords selected before that date will need to be changed or reset.

According to the email, lifetime password holders will not need to change their email passwords unless another person gets access to it or their user ID.

There are no password requirements though students are encouraged to use a "passphrase," which is a meaningful phrase to them.

Penn State email users can update their passwords here.