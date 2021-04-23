Nittany Lion Shrine
The Nittany Lion Shrine on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

 Imani Williams

Each spring, Penn State honors distinguished faculty and staff across the university who have gone “above and beyond” to deliver in and out of the classroom during the past year, according Penn State News.

This year’s faculty and staff awards ceremony will be livestreamed on Monday, April 26 at 4 p.m. and will include a new honor that recognizes all faculty at the university with the Distinguished Service Award from Teaching and Learning with Technology.

According to Penn State News, the award recognizes all Penn State faculty members who have adjusted to the remote learning format the university has utilized over the past year.

Faculty and staff across all Penn State campuses were awarded in undergraduate teaching, graduate teaching, faculty scholar medals, and faculty and staff achievement awards.

