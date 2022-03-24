Natalie Hernandez DePalma stepped into her new senior director of Counseling and Psychological Services at Penn State role on March 16, according to a release.

CAPS provides clinical services to more than 4,500 students, the release said, and DePalma oversees the administrative operation of CAPS, including more than 60 staff members, such as psychologists, social workers, case managers and more.

In this role, she also manages an annual budget of more than $5 million and oversees the evaluation of the center’s programs and services, which include individual and group therapy, psychological assessments, crisis intervention, consultation and support, the release said.

DePalma received her undergraduate degree from Tufts University, a master’s in mental health counseling from Boston College and her doctorate in counseling psychology from Penn State.

RELATED