Penn State announced the university will continue to require weekly testing for students who have not shared their coronavirus vaccination status starting Jan. 10 and throughout the spring semester, according to a release.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated, students must have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccination status can be uploaded to the MyUHS portal.

If they have not uploaded by Jan. 10, students will begin to receive email notifications reminding them to test, and once they have received the email, students have until the following Sunday to test at the White Building.

At University Park, testing will be available at the White Building Sunday through Friday, and testing at the White Building will be open during move-in weekend.

At commonwealth campuses, tests will be administered on campus or ordered through the mail from Vault Health.

Those who receive a positive result will be notified and be required to isolate, and the university will provide support to those students who require isolation — whether they live on or off campus, the release said.

The university will announce compliance mechanisms closer to the start of the semester, according to the release.

Students, regardless of vaccination status, will also continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor locations.

