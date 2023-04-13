As artificial intelligence continues to develop, it becomes a part of everyday life. But now, it’s redefining education.

Recognizing AI’s potential in higher education and the world, Penn State began to focus its attention toward faculty- and student-led AI organizations, research and programs.

In 2021, through the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences, Penn State created the AI Hub.

Brad Zdenek, the innovation strategist and program manager for the Nittany AI Alliance, said the AI Hub is “a developing initiative” at Penn State.

“Primarily through ICDS, they have been the enabler of AI [research] across the university, providing hardware and computer resources,” Zdenek said.

He also said the AI Hub was created to coordinate the many AI programs within Penn State.

“We have all these disparate groups across the university, particularly in research that are all working on AI initiatives,” Zdenek said.

Among these groups include faculty-led organizations, the Center for Artificial Intelligence Foundations and Scientific Applications, Center for Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Industry, Center for Socially Responsible Artificial Intelligence and Center for AI Foundations and Engineered Systems.

The Nittany AI Alliance has three levels: inspire, challenge and advance.

Each program specializes in its own unique realm of AI research, according to ICDS’s website.

For some students, the Nittany AI Alliance presents an opportunity to engage in research and development.

“[Inspire] is those broad conversations — ethical conversations — that's where most of our community is,” Zdenek said. “It's kind of like a funnel.”

As the levels of the program become more specialized, the opportunities for students increase, Zdenek said.

“The Nittany AI Challenge — that’s where we offer $50,000 to student teams that come up with ideas to build and improve the world using AI,” Zdenek said. “Every year, we end up with 10 viable products that are developed.”

Finally, there’s Nittany AI Advance — the internship program.

“We have paid internships where students work on AI challenges that particularly nonprofits have,” Zdenek said. “[They] try to create either proof of concepts or write papers to help those entities figure out how to use AI to solve the problems that they face.”

Zdenek said the AI Hub intends to optimize research by eliminating the communication barrier between these programs.

“The initiative at the leadership level is to bring all those together so that they’re all communicating — not to get rid of [or combine] any of them,” Zdenek said.

Zdenek said it’s important to find the “synergy” between the other Penn State AI groups and their research.

“[They] may be able to help one another,” Zdenek said. “Maybe two groups are working on the same thing, and they’re simply not aware.”

Aron Laszka, an assistant professor in the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology, is a member of the data science and artificial intelligence area.

Laszka is currently applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and data sciences to city-scale systems as part of Penn State AI research.

“I have multiple projects that focus on improving public transit,” Laszka said. “What I'm really interested in is how to apply [AI] machine learning to improve these systems, make them more sustainable, more resilient and more affordable.”

Even though there’s concern about overlap in Penn State’s AI research, the field of artificial intelligence is still being defined at Penn State, Laszka said.

“The borders are not that clear cut, but definitely, in a broader sense, we have a lot of people working on AI,” Laszka said. “Statistics may be viewed as AI, so I really want to push the boundaries of what AI is.”

The incoming president of the Nittany AI Alliance, Prajnay Kataria, said the uses of AI are expanding into different departments within Penn State.

As seen in software like ChatGPT and DALL-E, humanities and liberal arts have been challenged by the expansion of AI, Kataria (junior-computer science) said.

“Whenever somebody hears AI, they immediately put their mind toward comp-sci or [the] college of IST,” Kataria said, “but right now we're at a tipping point in AI — an iPhone moment.”

Kataria said he sees this tipping point as an opportunity to invite more Penn State students to advance AI’s development, consolidating efforts across the university.

“My focus with this club is to bring more awareness,” Kataria said, “because we are limited in creativity, the type of creativity the College of the Liberal Arts has.”

