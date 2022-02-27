In light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new masking guidelines, Penn State announced Saturday that it would review the adjustments.

The CDC updated its advised coronavirus protocols by county on Friday, and according its data, Centre County's community level is "high," which means the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors in public, getting tested when symptomatic, staying up to date with vaccinations and taking extra precaution for people at high risk of illness.

According to the CDC, people may choose to mask, but those with a positive test result or symptoms or who have had contact with a coronavirus-positive person should wear a mask.

According to a release, Penn State's COVID-19 Operations Control Center is "taking the CDC's new guidance under advisement," as it evaluates current data and conditions while moderating the coronavirus impact among all university locations.

The university said it will announce any adjustments to its current policies or practices.

