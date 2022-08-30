Penn State is considering the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium, Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said in a statement.
Powers said the university has put plans in place for this possibility, although the university will need to “secure” the Board of Trustees' and other “necessary approvals” before sales could occur.
A date has not been confirmed.
