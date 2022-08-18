An off-campus student tested positive for monkeypox on Saturday, Penn State announced in a release on Wednesday.

Penn State said in the release that the student lives off campus, has been seen by healthcare providers and is isolating and recovering.

Penn State said in the release it "urges students to take precautions against monkeypox" and to contact health care providers if symptoms develop.

The most common symptoms of monkeypox are a fever, headache, backache, muscle aches, rash, swollen lymph nodes and general discomfort and exhaustion. Penn State said it recommends students follow precautions such as avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with individuals who have a rash.

University Health Services contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health and they will continue to monitor the case, Penn State said in the release.

