Sitting on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn in 70 degree weather on a sunny April wellness day, student Natasha Nybro lounged without worries of what the final month of the semester would bring.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State decided to cancel spring break. To compensate for the break, the university instated three wellness days throughout the spring semester, with the final one on April 7.

“The last wellness day when we had really nice weather was the best day of my life,” Nybro (junior-accounting) said.

Nybro said she spent the first two wellness days catching up on classwork, and it wasn’t until the final day when she noticed herself truly taking a pause from school.

“My first two days, I was doing a lot of homework because I saved it for the wellness days, which was my own mistake,” Nybro said. “Honestly, it wasn’t bad because my week seemed a bit more chill.”

The intentions of wellness days were not to replace spring break, according to Dan Murphy, director for Penn State Student Orientation and Transition Programs.

“Wellness days were for students to pause and take a brief break from the relentlessness of the pandemic and the semester to engage in some activity that we’ve been putting off,” Murphy said.

As co-chair of the programming team for wellness days, Murphy explained the goal was to give students a day to be able to do something different and give their mind a rest — even if it meant laying in bed for an extra hour or going to the Intramural Building.

“They were designed so that anything an individual chose to do that day for themselves met the intent and purpose of wellness days,” Murphy said. “From that lens, I absolutely think that wellness days were successful.”

Murphy said anything a person chose to do that wasn’t a part of their daily routine met the purpose of a wellness day. The differing activities and change in routine contributed to the idea of wellness, according to Murphy.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

For each wellness day, the university set up different virtual activities and themes for students to participate in. The themes included financial and occupational dimensions of wellness, intellectual and spiritual wellness, and physical and environmental wellness.

“It provided students the opportunity… to utilize a campus resource that they deferred from making an appointment for or perhaps they had not created time or space in their daily routines to go take advantage of,” Murphy said.

While student Zack Newman said he enjoyed the wellness days, he never attended or abided by the themes for those days.

“I slept a lot on wellness days,” Newman (freshman-finance and philosophy) said. “I remember seeing themes for each day, but I opted out of participating just because it didn’t seem like it was worth it.”

Similarly to Nybro, Newman said he found himself working on the first two wellness days. Once the weather got warmer, Newman said he was finally able to enjoy the day off more.

“When the weather wasn’t so nice, it was like another day to sit in my room,” Newman said. “The wellness days with better weather were more fun wellness days.”

Newman also said his professors were more lenient on the last wellness day. In fact, he said he didn’t have any extra assignments for the wellness day.

“Overall, they were just a nice break in the week,” Newman said. “As long as they don’t take away spring break, I think more wellness days would be great.”

Although some students enjoyed the wellness days, some professors said they noticed their students suffering from burnout more than usual.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State to allow seniors to attend special football spring practice Penn State’s senior class will have one last chance to watch the Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium.

Assistant professor of recreation, park and tourism management Marijke Hecht said her students told her they continued to work through the wellness days in order to catch up.

“Each time that we had them — once a month, which was not enough, but it was what it was — all my students basically just said they worked,” Hecht said, “and I worked, too, because it was the middle of the week and we all have work to do.”

Hecht said she ended up making an assignment for her students to get outside on their wellness day and report on their experience, which wasn’t out of their realm of studies being that it was for a leisure course.

Hecht said she still sees the burnout in her students and explained they don’t have the same momentum to finish the semester as they would with a spring break or even a three-day weekend.

“I would say, by large, it was not enough, and everyone is completely burnt out… I’m trying to help students finish the semester with grace,” Hecht said.

As for whether faculty and staff received a wellness day, Hecht said she was “disappointed” because they really didn’t receive a “break.”

“I think the staff absolutely deserved those wellness days as much — if not more — because they’re carrying the burden of trying to keep this engine rolling,” Hecht said.

Murphy explained there’s often an incorrect assumption made that during breaks, Penn State faculty and staff get the same break as the students.

“It’s important to note that faculty and staff were still working on wellness days to make sure the resources and support services that were typically available to students continued to be available,” Murphy said.

Assistant teaching professor of communications Ann Kuskowski said she wanted wellness days to be more of a university-wide concern.

“If the university’s goal was to educate students on wellness and mental health, I think we kind of missed the mark,” Kuskowski said.

Kuskowski said she believes although the stress felt by students was exacerbated by the pandemic, she doesn’t want to see this as the final acknowledgement of students’ mental health and wellness.

“I think a lot of students and staff looked at these wellness days as a scheduled snow day instead of availing themselves of the stuff that the university put together for mental health and wellness,” Kuskowski said.

Hecht similarly explained the “culture of production” society has succumbed to. People are rewarded for producing as much as they can, Hecht said, so taking a break isn’t something that feels normal.

“We have to kind of reframe and rethink how we want our students and ourselves to be in the world where we recognize that rest is a fundamental part of mental health and physical wellbeing,” Hecht said.

Hecht said the idea of rest is common with physical attributions, but many struggle with mentally resting.

“Athletes know this. You can lift weights every day, [but] you have to give your muscles time to recover for them to build strength,” Hecht said. “Our minds are the same. We need to give them rest to build strength, but that takes a culture shift.”

Kuskowski said while she understood why the university took away spring break, she thinks the university should have changed the way it approached wellness days.

“As far as mental health education, we did the best that we could, but it wasn’t good enough,” Kuskowski said.

Although Penn State has not announced whether it will continue the implementation of wellness days in the same way, Kuskowski said she hopes the university continues to discuss issues and find solutions to help students’ mental health.

“I think the best thing to do is to continue with these wellness days or wellness programs or wellness outreach,” Kuskowski said. “Let’s put our brains together and say, ‘Okay, how can we do this better moving forward?’”

Kuskowski said the university has built the foundation for furthering the discussion of mental health.

“It’s a good place to start, now let’s improve on it.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State to host discussions, film screenings for Justice Education Week From April 19-24, Justice Education Week will be held at Penn State. The week will feature a…