Growing up, Mildred Boveda always heard her mom talking about how much she wished to have a complete education and the importance of finishing school and getting a degree.

“My mom is from the Dominican Republic and didn’t have access to public education,” Boveda, associate professor of education, said. “My mom always told me how [much] she wished she could go to school.”

Knowing how important education is, Boveda always took her education seriously.

Boveda started her college career as a chemistry major but changed her perspective on a trip to Brazil, which allowed her to reevaluate her plans.

“I went to Brazil and read a book called ‘Pedagogy of the Oppressed,’ which talked about how education can be used to liberate people,” Boveda said.

According to Boveda, this book showed her how education can help people; however, it can be used in “questionable ways.”

“Education can be something that can be used to oppress people and to keep them from really understanding how the world works,” Boveda said. “Sometimes, schooling can be a place where kids get disciplined harshly and where racial disparities across communities are noticeable.”

This book helped her understand how schooling can improve opportunities for people worldwide, so she finally decided to be a teacher. However, this decision was not well-received by some members of her family and close circle.

“Many people were upset, and I wondered why they discouraged me from teaching the community,” Boveda said. “I think I can be part of schooling for liberation, not oppression.”

For Boveda, the biggest challenge in the field is the lack of funding for public schools and the absence of a “teacher’s voice in public policy spaces.”

“Education can bring you in many different directions, not only being a teacher. Education is a major equitable to pursue; our college at Penn State is full of opportunities,” Boveda said.

Alumna Jordan Gardner also encouraged future students to check the college’s different academic opportunities.

“Just be a sponge — take all the feedback you can from anyone with experience inside a school, and don’t be afraid to be curious and pursue extra things outside the college,” Gardner said.

Gardner graduated last year with a bachelor’s in elementary and early childhood education. She now works as a second-grade teacher for Ferguson Township Elementary School in State College — the same school she attended, making it a “full circle experience.”

“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” Gardner said. “The teachers I had during elementary school served as role models and inspired me to want to be just like them and become a teacher myself.”

Although the coronavirus pandemic regulations aren’t as strict, Gardner said the education field is still “facing the consequences” since this year was the first complete school year students had with each other in a “real-school environment.”

“There is a sense of building up together from scratch. I think one of the biggest challenges is just learning to extend yourself with grace and realizing that so many teachers have that perfectionist kind of trait,” Gardner said.

The “biggest recommendation” Gardner has for students who are interested in teaching is to know that “teachers and students are growing together every day, and they learn from each other.”

She also encourages Penn State students to analyze their abilities and passion since it will be helpful in a learning environment.

“If you want to be a teacher, I genuinely believe that that's something you have to pursue with passion,” Gardner said. “Letting the classroom be a place that's fueled by encouragement and passion and positivity is so vital in empowering those students to see the beauty in themselves and the power that they have to change the world.”

Gardner said although this job can be “challenging,” there’s a teacher shortage across the world. School districts are “hungry for people who want to be in the classroom and bring the best of themselves every day.”

For special education student Nadja Wood, she said she hopes to create a better academic environment for future elementary school students.

“Kids should be allowed to ask as many questions as they like or tell me about everything they know, without being huffed or fussed,” Wood (freshman-special education) said.

For Wood, the biggest challenge in the field is those adults who “don't think kids are too hard to take care of or teach” and the complications parents may have with the academic content.

For her, the biggest challenge in the field is to find teachers who enjoy working with kids and “are motivated to provide the best education possible.”

“I know that sounds kind of silly, but I think everyone should have to work as a camp counselor for a summer, or something similar to know if you want to be a teacher, with 20 tired and over-sugared children coming to you all day,” Wood said.

Wood said although there are “plenty of jobs in the field,” the most important part is to care about kids and be able to “provide a healthy environment for them.”

“If you want to study education, you need to care about kids feeling safe and being passionate about contributing in this exciting field,” Wood said. “Kids like to learn, and we want to contribute with their curiosity.”

