On Wednesday, Penn State community members came together at the Allen Street Gates to spread awareness regarding current events in Iran revolving around the murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Mahsa Amini died after being arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s strict Islamic dress code, according to the Associated Press. Following her death, students at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran held a riot which resulted in police firing rounds of tear gas and the arrest of hundreds of students.

Marjan Davoodi, co-organizer of the event, said Penn State students and community members gathered to “provide an opportunity” for people to “get to know what is happening.”

“We believe there is not accurate news coverage of the events,” Davoodi (graduate-electrical engineering) said.

"Say her name — Mahsa Amini," the group said.

“About three weeks ago [in Iran], they murdered this woman, who was — based on what they believe — improperly dressed, and since then people have been coming out, talking about women's rights,” Davoodi said. “But since then, I would say that people actually have many more demands, and it is not just about women's rights.”

Davoodi said based on the chants people will hear on Allen Street and at other protests around the world, people will begin to acknowledge the issues faced in Iran.

“Don’t call it a protest; it's actually a revolution,” Davoodi said.

Those attending chanted "One solution, Revolution" throughout the event.

Zeinab Kashani, another event co-organizer, expressed her distress about what is occurring in Iran.

Kashani (graduate-electrical engineering) said the “regime in Iran” is “brutally, violently and forcefully” treating protests in Iran by “shutting down the internet, arresting, beating people [and] killing them.”

“They kill a lot of young women in the streets,” Kashani said. “Everyday, we hear about upsetting, frustrating news about killing women and raping them — just for coming to the street to say ‘we want freedom’ and they just kill [them], and they shut down their internet.”

Kashani said she believes it's her “responsibility” to serve as a “voice” for the people in Iran.

“All the world should know what is happening,” Kashani said. “[Iranians] are looking for a revolution, but they need more help from outside governments.”

Davoodi said there are ways that United States citizens can assist in promoting action to help Iran — such as contacting U.S. government officials.

Others across the world have done their part to support the protest in Iran, such as Oscar-winning actors, Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, who cut off locks of their hair in a video posted on social media, according to the AP.

Krystal Leung said she saw an Instagram post about the event occurring at the Allen Street Gates.

“I wanted to come out here and show some solidarity for the community because I know they have been hurting,” Leung (senior-computer science) said. “It’s not just this year, too. It's been a political buildup for so many years, and it's just kind of exploding now — so I just wanted to come out here to show support.”

Leung said an issue is the events in Iran are not being covered by the media “what-so-ever” and that people “aren’t talking about it" despite it being a "super important" topic.

“I think the more visible we are is just really important, just making people aware," Leung said. "It's not super effective but it's better than people not even knowing about the issues going on."

Christine Mahajan and Cress Moberg said there are several Iranians in their departments who work with them everyday.

“This is important to them, so we want to show up and show our solidarity,” Mahajan (graduate-chemical engineering) said.

Moberg (graduate-chemical engineering) said showing up in support of the Iranian community is the "right thing to do."

“The event we are here to protest, memorialize... is absolute atrocity, it's not right for that to be occurring anywhere in the world,” Moberg said.

Mahajan suggests reaching out and talking to people who may be affected by the events in Iran.

“Make sure they are OK,” Mahajan said.

Moberg agreed, encouraging the community members to “support other students or colleagues if [they] are able and if they need it.”

“If I can be here in support of people who are fighting against injustice anywhere, then I will do that — it's the absolute least I can do.”

