Penn State community reflects on the ‘force’ of LaShelle Cross

“She was a force.”

That’s how Program Coordinator for the Office of Scholars Programs Joseph Appel described LaShelle Cross.

LaShelle Cross died on May 3 and was the director of the Office of Scholars Programs within the Office of Educational Equity at Penn State. Her life’s passion was working with students, Appel said.

“LaShelle Cross was a force, and I literally am not overstating that. She was a ball of brilliance and energy,” Appel said.

Appel worked alongside Cross on every project, noting that she wanted her students to succeed and gave them the tools to do so.

“If you just met her once, you would remember her,” Appel said. “She just got this great joy out of her job. She loved working with the students, loved watching them succeed and loved kicking their butt when they weren't doing the right thing.”

Nasir Pitts, a student who worked with Cross, said the same thing.

Pitts, a third-year studying film production, said Cross fostered a great relationship through her motivation and ability to connect.

“LaShelle was someone that was highly motivated, not just for herself, though. She expected that from everyone else — to be very motivated and do what they want to do,” Pitts said. “She was super helpful and amazing-spirited, meaning she just always has a smile on her face.”

As a Maguire Scholar, Pitts frequently worked with Cross and recalled the first time he met her — in a class required for him and other Educational Equity Scholars, which Cross taught.

“Her role was basically kind of like being a mentor, but I would say it’s even more than that. She was learning as we were learning,” Pitts said. “What she would learn, she would teach us; what we would learn, we would teach her.”

Because of this, Pitts said the relationship Cross had with her students blossomed.

“That's something I really appreciated because she made me feel really comfortable about being myself,” Pitts said. “I gave her energy because she gave me energy.”

Pitts said he didn’t feel stressed around Cross because she was his friend.

“I didn't have to feel stressed or tightened up because she was like a high-ranking professor or something,” Pitts said. “She was my friend.”

Appel felt the same way about Cross, calling her his “buddy.”

The first time Appel met Cross was during a job interview at the end of 2021. Appel had finished interviewing for his job with Cross and was told he wouldn't hear back until the holiday break ended.

However, Appel said he was surprised to receive a call at 4:55 p.m. that day.

“She just had all this excitement and said, ‘I just had to call you before I leave for vacation. I don't need any more time. You're my guy.’ She just wanted me to hear that joy,” Appel said.

Assistant Vice Provost for Educational Equity SeriaShia Chatters described Cross's energy as a “fire.”

“[LaShelle] was more like a fire because it was just like she was on fire everywhere she went, and she was a person that really sparked flames in others, including the students that she was working with and her colleagues,” Chatters said.

Chatters, who was Cross’s supervisor, said she saw Cross as a “friend” during some of her toughest times and was always there for her.

“Normally, when people ask, ‘How are you?' they really expect you to say, 'Good,' and keep walking,” Chatters said. “But for LaShelle, if you said good, you would stop and she would say, ‘No, I'm asking you. How are you really?’”

Many of Cross’s colleagues commented on her happiness and joy. Administrator Support Assistant for Educational Equity Daniela Saraka, who worked with Cross for only six weeks, noticed this in the short time they worked together.

“She smiled from 8 o'clock in the morning to 5 o'clock at night— doesn't matter if she was tired, I never noticed, she was just full of energy and welcoming. It was just incredible,” Saraka said.

Saraka also commented on the “intuitive nature” Cross had when she helped out her colleagues and students.

“She was just this fountain of smartness. What do you need to know? She can find it. I love her question, ‘What do you need? Just tell me,’ because she would never hesitate to help you solve it,” Saraka said.

Besides the energy and mentoring, there was one quality Cross had that impacted everyone she worked with — her trustworthiness.

This became especially evident to students when a sprinkler broke in a residence hall and flooded the floor.

“She and I were dealing with that together. She said ‘These are my babies. I have to take care of my babies,’” Chatters said. “The students were really concerned, like what had happened to their stuff that had gotten wet.”

Despite this, Chatters said that Cross was the source of communication through it all and made sure that her students and their parents got through the situation.

“We had to advocate for [the students] and to see her in action was just amazing,” Chatters said.

Chatters said she understood why students called Cross “Mama LaShelle,” adding that she truly cared for them.

“The kids and their parents really trusted LaShelle. When students tell their parents they're going to listen to this program director, they trust her because they know that she's connected with the student,” Chatter said.

Moments like these were common for Cross, and Seyi Balogun said this “defined” her.

“I think that LaShelle was defined by her impact on others,” Balogun, a third-year studying management information systems, said. “Everyone I meet has a good story to say about LaShelle because she was a person who made you feel important in the few minutes of meeting her.”

Balogun called Cross a “light in the midst of darkness” — describing the energy Cross brought to the people she worked with daily.

“She was strong and compassionate and someone that you can always count on,” Balogun said. “She was supportive of your goals and helped you to reach them.”

