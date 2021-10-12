Penn State students, employees, and graduates as of spring 2020 and later are invited to participate in a research project that will assess coronavirus beliefs throughout the university community, including vaccine hesitancy.

The project is conducted by the Penn State College of Medicine and Penn State University Libraries. The information obtained through surveys will be used to help researchers understand the impact of misinformation during a pandemic.

All participants will remain anonymous. The survey will be available from Oct. 11- Nov. 19.

Those who participate in the survey are eligible for a random drawing in which they will have the opportunity to win one of 15 $10 Starbucks or Panera Bread gift cards. One participant will win a $30 Grubhub gift card.

The survey can be found here.