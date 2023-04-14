When the state approved a 5% cut to Penn State’s funding, students braced themselves for another tuition hike.

That was July 2003 –– nearly 20 years ago.

Today, financial stress is no less prevalent among current Penn State students, who are faced with the highest tuition increase since the 2010-11 academic year.

For the 2022-23 school year, in-state undergraduate students saw a 5% tuition increase at Penn State’s University Park campus and a 2% increase at commonwealth campuses, while out-of-state undergraduate students saw a 6% increase at University Park and 3% at the commonwealth campuses.

Tuition also increases for junior and senior students.

The Penn State University Budget Office reports that tuition is the “primary income source” of the university’s general funds budget, which represents about one half of its total operating budget.

In order of largest allocations to smallest, the general funds budget covers instruction, academic support, institutional support, physical plant operations, student services, research, student aid and public service efforts.

Ben Brauser, the president of Lion Caucus and outgoing director of the University Park Undergraduate Association Governmental Affairs Committee, said he and his peers have been lobbying for increased state appropriations to reduce the cost of education for Penn State students.

“We believe that Penn State is a major driver of economic growth in Pennsylvania, and that when money is invested in students and their outcomes, it goes back into the community,” Brauser (junior-economics and political science) said. “Our hope is that every dollar we can raise through appropriations is a dollar we don’t have to cut in the budget, or it's a dollar we don't have to raise in tuition.”

According to the Office of Government and Community Relations, Pennsylvania ranks 47th in the nation in higher education funding per capita, and Penn State receives the least funding in the state on a per-student basis.

“I firmly believe that with Penn State’s land grant mission, it should be an affordable education to everyone [who] wants that opportunity, especially because education is the best weapon we have to combat poverty in this country,” Brauser said.

Despite record inflation, politicians in Harrisburg haven’t increased appropriations for schools in Pennsylvania over the past four years, leaving appropriation rates stagnant since a 2% rise in the 2019-20 fiscal year. However, Brauser said a “major success” may be in store for Penn State students after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s recent budget proposal.

On March 7, Shapiro proposed a funding increase of 7.1% for Penn State’s 2023-24 general support appropriation as well as for the Pennsylvania College of Technology to “offset the cost of tuition,” according to a release.

Though the proposal marks a potential shift in budget priorities, it’s a far cry from the $115 million –– a 47.6% increase –– in general support funding the university had previously requested, which would place Penn State “next to last” in state appropriations, according to Brauser.

“The biggest takeaway we want for students is to realize that on a per-student basis, they are receiving less than students at Pitt, than students at Temple –– than students at any other Pennsylvania-appropriated [school] in the commonwealth,” Brauser said. “We feel that that is unfair… we want students to… have an equal opportunity attending Penn State.”

Advocate Penn State created a petition to continue to push for the increase for the upcoming school year.

In a letter urging students to sign the petition, former UPUA President Sydney Gibbard said she has witnessed the effects of operating at “sub-inflation” levels.

“As a student, I have seen the impact of the state’s lack of support in higher tuition costs for my family and underfunded academic and extracurricular programs. I have seen faculty and staff impacted by this through salary raises that don’t match inflation, which limits our ability to recruit and retain talented faculty and staff. I have seen this impact on basic university-provided services like University Health Services,” Gibbard (senior-biomedical engineering) said in the letter. “If you think this doesn’t affect you, it does.”

Tuition rates are approved by the Penn State Board of Trustees, which have recently passed a 3.56% increase in room and board rates at the University Park campus for the 2023-24 academic year.

Additionally, room and board rates will increase by 2.15% at Penn State's Abington, Altoona, Beaver, Berks, Brandywine and Harrisburg campuses and by 1.41% at Penn State's Behrend, Greater Allegheny, Hazleton, Mont Alto and Schuylkill campuses.

Candidate for Penn State Board of Trustees Kevin Carey has centered his platform around addressing the university’s budget issues and controlling “spiraling annual tuition cost increases.”

“Penn State faces a very significant financial challenge,” Carey said. “This really needs to be a central focus for the trustees and really acting with a sense of urgency to address this matter head on.”

As an alumnus, he said he has concerns about Penn State’s ability to attract new students if costs are not “controlled and held level.”

“I think the reality is people will look elsewhere,” Carey said. “If they’re focused on schools in the Big Ten, or of comparable size, or of national reputation or appeal –– there will be other choices.”

As a parent of one current and two former Penn State students, Carey said he’s “currently paying those tuition bills” and understands the cost on a “personal basis.”

In addition to increasing state appropriations, Carey has proposed expanding corporate partnerships and fundraising from non-alumni parents as a way to diversify non-tuition revenue sources.

David Feldman, a professor of economics at William & Mary and co-author of “Why Does College Cost So Much?” and “The Road Ahead for America's Colleges and Universities,” said the “driving engines” of tuition increases stem from two forces “well beyond any individual institution.”

The first force, Feldman said, is the long-term trends for student public funding –– which have been going down throughout the century in a pattern Feldman calls “the rollercoaster.”

“The rollercoaster” begins with an economic recession, when states look for where to cut expenses. According to Feldman, higher education is “one of the first places that they look.”

“When the state budget catches a cold, higher education budgets get the flu,” Feldman said.

This is because there are lots of competing institutions –– such as health care or prisons –– that need state funding, Feldman said. But unlike prisons, universities have another source of income: students.

“In some cases, they’ll say, ‘And don’t raise tuition because that will hurt students’ –– as though the cuts in appropriation don’t,” Feldman said. “And then a couple years later, sense will hit them, and they’ll realize they are wiping out the capital of these institutions, and they’ll say, ‘Oh OK, make up the lost revenues in tuition hikes.’”

The second force is “cost disease,” which Feldman described as a phenomenon caused by technological innovation.

In summary, new technology increases productivity for industries that make “stuff.” While car or steel industries can make more products for cheaper, the same cannot be said for services like higher education.

“What if I took my 15-person classes and turned them into 45-person classes –– would that increase productivity? Would it change the nature of the class?” Feldman said.

Higher education has realized the “virtue” of shrinking class size to improve the quality of education, according to Feldman –– and this both lowers productivity and raises costs.

“The reason for this soaring cost isn’t necessarily because college is a particularly wasteful industry,” Feldman said. “Productivity growth holds down the cost of [goods] and therefore comparatively raises the cost of services.”

In inflation-adjusted dollars, Feldman said Penn State is actually cheaper than it was 11 years ago in 2012.

“List price has not kept up with inflation rate. What was the inflation rate last year? 7%,” Feldman said. “So if the price level’s going up 7%, and Penn State’s only increasing its price to you by 3.5%, what’s happening to the real cost of Penn State? It’s going down.”

Despite studies predicting the real cost of college to rise, Feldman said Penn State’s is falling.

In fact, when compared to the “general price level,” he described Penn State’s most recent tuition raise as “modest.”

“You’ve got to get away from looking just at money prices, and you’ve got to look at things in comparison to inflation rate,” Feldman said. “Just look at the numbers.”

