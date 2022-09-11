On Thursday, nearly 3,000 flags rested on Old Main lawn to commemorate those who died during 9/11 — 10 flags were placed at the front to recognize the Penn State alumni who died during the incident.

The Penn State College Republicans held two events to memorialize those who died during 9/11 on Thursday and Friday.

Director of Special Events for the Penn State College Republicans Ryan Klein organized both events.

“I think it’s a great way to bring people in the Penn State community together whether they’re a Republican, Democrat or Independent,” Klein (sophomore-political science) said.

On this day 21 years ago, the nation “came together as Americans,” Klein said.

President of the Penn State Republicans Matt Soska began the ceremony.

“I’ve been a part of this club for four years, and this is by far the best thing that we do every year,” Soska (senior-political science and philosophy) said.

Justin Pavonarius, vice president of the club, said he believes it’s important that the group “memorializes and remembers” those who died on 9/11 — according to Pavonarius, the Penn State Republicans group is the only club to host a 9/11 ceremony.

During the ceremony, members said the names of the Penn State alumni while laying a rose next to each of the flags.

The following Penn State alumni died in a 9/11-related incident — Kermit Anderson, Patrick Dwyer, Michael Ferugio, Scott Hazelcorn, Howard Kane, David Kovalcin, Michele Nelson, Michael Pescherine, Jean Roger and David Suarez.

Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district spoke at the ceremony Friday evening.

“The land of the free and the home of the brave because you cannot beat free unless you are brave,” Keller said, reminiscing on lines from the national anthem. “We need to remember things that happened in our history so we can remember what’s so special about being an American.”

Keller said seeing people gather to remember and acknowledge the past shows a brighter future for the United States.

“When you see the group of individuals get together now, you see the good in America and the good in the next generation, making sure that the legacy of those that fought so hard is really recognized,” Keller said.

Members that attended to lay out all of the flags, like Courtney Bove, said her dad witnessed 9/11.

“Sadly, people are forgetting even though they say, ‘never forget,’” Bove (junior-criminology) said.

Most undergraduate students currently enrolled at Penn State were too young to remember the attacks.

“I just hope people remember 9/11,” Pavonarius (senior-political science and economics) said.

For Soska, he said he believes no matter their connection with the event people can learn about the events of 9/11.

“Regardless of where you were that day,” Soska said, “you can make a promise to ‘never forget.’”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE