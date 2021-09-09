The Penn State College Republicans will hold a memorial event in honor of the lives lost on 9//11 on Old Main Lawn at 4 p.m. Friday.

According to the group, the service will also honor the 13 American service members who died during the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Keller is scheduled to speak at the event, according to the College Republican's Instagram.

Nearly 3,000 American flags will be displayed on the lawn during the memorial service, the group said.

