Penn State College of Medicine has been awarded $2.2 million by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration over the next five years.

The funds will be used to "establish a primary care research fellowship, which will train investigators to address a range of physical and mental health challenges," according to a release.

The college will also use the funding to address issues such as the opioid and mental health crises, the release said.

"The mental health and substance use disorder crises that affected our state before the pandemic have only worsened in the past year and a half," Dr. David Rabago, professor and vice chair of faculty development in the Department of Family and Community Medicine, said. Rabago will oversee the fellowship, according to the release.

The two-year fellowship will be available to individuals with a doctoral degree in "a variety of disciplines including medicine, public health, psychology, social work and health administration," the release said.

Two individuals will be recruited by Rabago for training, which will begin in the fall of 2021. In year three of the grant, up to five individuals each year will be accepted, according to the release.

More information on the grant can be found here.

