The Penn State College of Medicine was awarded $1.8 million by the American Medical Association for a multi-institution initiative.

The purpose of the initiative is to prepare resident physicians to practice medicine and help them learn the skills and knowledge to increase the quality of patient care, according to a release.

The grant is part of the AMA Reimagining Residency initiative, which supports 11 medical schools’ missions and innovation projects.

The college of medicine will use the money to fund its graduate medical education program on top of the funding it has previously received from the AMA, Dr. Jed Gonzalo, associate dean for health systems education, said in the release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE