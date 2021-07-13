Penn State’s College of Engineering will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the location of the new West 1 and West 2 buildings at 4 p.m. Friday, according to a release.

Those attending in person will have received an invitation, but the ceremony will also be streamed online, where it will be open to the public.

The ceremony will feature speeches from Penn State President Eric Barron, Chair of the Board of Trustees Matt Schuyler and the Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of the College of Engineering Justin Schwartz, the release said.

West 2 will house classrooms, offices, research spaces and labs for the School of Engineering Design, Technology, and Professional Programs as well as the new parking deck — the West Deck, according to the release.

West 1 will feature the same amenities for students and faculty of aerospace engineering, architectural engineering, acoustics, civil engineering and environmental engineering, as well as places for the Center for Engineering Outreach and Inclusion, the Center for Global Engineering Engagement and the Engineering Advising Center, the release said.

Construction on West 2 began in fall 2020, and the final construction plans for West 1 were approved in May. As of July, ground has been broken on both, according to the release.

West 2 is slated to be 105,000 square feet and West 1 will be 290,000 square feet. The former is slated for completion by fall 2022, and the latter is planned to be completed by fall 2023, the release said.

