Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture appointed its first associate dean for access and equity Friday.

Folayemi “Fo” Wilson will begin her tenure in the position Aug. 14, according to a release.

Wilson is currently a professor of art and art history at Columbia College Chicago, where she also serves as its co-director of academic diversity, equity and inclusion, the release said.

Her accolades stretch from coast to coast, as she held positions at the California College of the Arts and at her alma mater, the Rhode Island School of Design, among others, according to the release.

Wilson has also been the recipient of several grants and has worked as an graphic designer and art director in several businesses in New York, including The New York Times and Black Entertainment Television, the release said.

"Her efforts will lead us forward in response to our commitment to addressing social, cultural and institutional challenges,” Dean of the College of Arts and Architecture B. Stephen Carpenter II said.

