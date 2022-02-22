Three of Penn State's political clubs came together Monday night in the HUB-Robeson Center's Freeman Auditorium to discuss solutions to what the College Democrats, College Republicans and College Independents all agreed is an ineffective American healthcare system.

Ethan Wright, of the College Independents, began his argument stating a limited supply of healthcare options, such as doctors and medical equipment, and "near limitless" demand for healthcare hinder politicians' efforts to achieve the goal of healthcare as a human right.

Wright (senior-data sciences) said America should adopt a single-payer healthcare system like most of the rest of the developed world — one that "does not completely suck."

Wright said most current congressional bills, such as Medicare for All, "would most likely be detrimental to the United States."

The Medicare for All act supports the establishment of a universal medicare program, and "every individual who is a resident of the United States is entitled to benefits for health care services under this act. The Secretary shall promulgate a rule that provides criteria for determining residency for eligibility purposes under this act," according to the Senate Bill.

For example, most other developed countries that use single-payer systems do not include hearing, eye or dental coverage, while congressional Democrats like Bernie Sanders want to include these in Medicare for All, according to Wright.

David Morgan of the College Republicans said the limited healthcare programs that America has right now, like the Affordable Care Act, account for 17.7% of the federal budget, citing CNBC from 2020.

Morgan (junior-political science and communication arts and sciences) said expanding America's current healthcare systems to cover the entire country would be "entirely economically infeasible."

Sydney Robinson of the College Democrats said a vial of insulin in Canada costs $30, but in America, it costs $300.

She said this is because "our government hasn't been fighting" on Americans' behalf.

Robinson (sophomore-English and global and international studies), who said the College Democrats support Medicare for All, also said Medicare for All would not ban private insurance.

"The government system would be so competitive without deductibles and without premiums and low co-pays that most people wouldn't want [private insurance]," Robinson said.

Wright said even if healthcare became free, the availability and quality of healthcare would decrease — which he said was seen during the coronavirus pandemic with many hospitals being overrun.

Hospitals "would eventually be so bad that those who could afford it would get out, and we would be back to just a two-tier system of rich people with private insurance and poor people with absolutely horrific government-funded insurance," Wright said.

About 150 Penn State students attended the event.

Initially, supporters of the debaters clapped after each argument, but the moderators requested they stop in order to streamline the debate. The attendees tried snapping but with the same result. Ultimately, the students resorted to jazz hands — shaking their outstretched hands in the air silently.

Rafael Lara Matos of the College Democrats said one of the main healthcare problems that was exposed during the coronavirus pandemic was the lack of health insurance for people without a job.

Lara Matos (sophomore-political science) said this lack of coverage in 2020 was only prevented by an expansion of government programs like the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and also the free market.

"While it is not the best system, it is a better system than we had had beforehand," Lara Matos said.

According to Lara Matos, while the ideal of healthcare as a human right might not be achievable as the College Independents suggested, the ideal should still be pursued.

Lara Matos pointed to National Parks, which "are not necessarily good for budgets," Lara Matos said. "But they exist because we had the ideal to preserve nature."

Joshua Reynolds of the College Republicans said after the debate, he was "grateful," and said it was an "insightful conversation."

Reynolds (junior-economics, political science, Chinese, Spanish and Asian studies) said all sides presented their platforms well.

"Everybody was able to leave here tonight a bit more informed, I hope, which is always the goal," Reynolds said. "I know that I was more informed."

