Penn State coed veterans fraternity Pennsylvania Alpha offers ‘camaraderie’ for military students

Helping Penn State student veterans adjust to the “culture change” of civilian life is what Dexter Mills loves most about his job as president of the Pennsylvania Alpha Chapter of the National Veterans Fraternity Omega Delta Sigma.

“It almost sometimes can feel like you don’t have a place where you belong, coming from somewhere where you’re constantly doing things and constantly being involved — to having a complete change of scenery,” Mills (sophomore-biology) said.

Mills, 23, said the veterans-only fraternity at Penn State, the chapter of Omega Delta Sigma — a special interest and coed fraternity — is a place where student veterans can feel like they belong.

A group of veterans founded its national chapter after returning from deployments, according to Mills, because they had difficulty adjusting to civilian life and needed a group of people they could relate to. The first chapter was founded in 1999 at the University of Florida, according to ODS’ website.

Mills said the fraternity at Penn State partners with the Penn State University Veteran Organization, which is the social side of the organization.

PSUVO helps to “keep the veterans’ community together to make sure that no one gets lost as they’re transitioning from military to civilian life,” Mills said.

Members of PSUVO wanted to be part of an organization that would also serve State College — a more “philanthropy-based” organization — which led to the formation of Pennsylvania Alpha in 2010, Penn State’s chapter.

ODS has 10 chapters across the United States, including one at Penn State Altoona called Pennsylvania Beta.

James Jardine joined the fraternity in Altoona before transferring to Penn State’s University Park campus because of his alignment with its fundraising goals and how it creates “better communities.”

Jardine (junior-agriculture) found military rank “didn’t really matter” at ODS.

“It was a place where you could openly talk to somebody and really get to know them,” Jardine said.

Jardine has served in the army for three years — where he became Pennsylvania Alpha’s sergeant at arms at University Park.

Pennsylvania Alpha aims to improve veterans’ lives in State College and life in State College in general, often through fundraising for nonprofits, Jardine said. For example, he said the fraternity put together a “stair climb” for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and a 5K for HEART 9/11.

Mills said ODS’ membership has decreased over the years due to the U.S.’ various military commitments overseas, but it’s starting to regain members.

Jardine said ODS’ 10 chapters is less than what it used to be, and it almost ceased to exist during the early stages of the U.S.’ involvement in the war in Afghanistan, which deployed many members.

Jackie Cana joined the military when she was a senior in high school and served for 11 years. She’s currently an ROTC cadet at Penn State.

Cana, 29, (senior-biology and nutritional biochemistry) joined the veterans fraternity once she arrived at University Park, since she didn’t know anyone.

“I'm not sure how my social life would have been without the veterans fraternity,” Cana said, noting the age difference between her and most other undergraduates.

When Cana goes out at night, she said she finds “safety” from the brothers of the fraternity protecting her. She also said Pennsylvania Alpha’s coed status makes it “unique.”

Additionally, students outside the fraternity are respectful of Cana and her military service, she said.

However, Cana said they also “don’t necessarily know what it's like to be in the military or the things [military service members] go through,” and she finds it helpful to have people she can relate to on a deeper level.

In the middle of her Penn State career, Cana was deployed to Iraq. When she returned to campus last year, she said she was able to “jump right back in” to being with her old friends.

Pennsylvania Alpha’s membership reflects the diversity found in the military itself, Mills said, and since military service is one path to U.S. citizenship, many immigrants are part of the fraternity.

The fraternity also has a diversity of age, including students as old as 40, who served 20 years in the military, and students as young as 19, who only served two years, according to Mills.

One of the most prominent culture changes for veterans is the lack of structure in civilian life.

“You’re told everything you have to do, how you have to do it, when you have to do it and what you have to wear while you do it,” Mills said of military service.

Pennsylvania Alpha attempts to teach veterans a “more abstract and open-ended view of problems,” Mills said.

Pennsylvania Alpha will host a “Murph,” a fitness challenge in honor of Mike Murphy, this spring around February or March, according to Jardine.

Murphy was a navy seal, Penn State graduate and honorary brother of Pennsylvania Alpha who received the Medal of Honor for his service in Afghanistan. A “Murph” consists of 100 pullups, 200 pushups and 300 squats — all bookended by a mile run, according to Jardine.

Pennsylvania Alpha is currently renovating its property at 500 S. Allen St., which belonged to Sigma Tau Gamma before it was suspended. The fraternity is converting the property into low-cost housing for veterans, Mills said.

The house might also be used as an off-campus option for veterans’ counseling, “just so that [veterans] can handle that without having to be around so many people,” according to Cana.

Cana said Pennsylvania Alpha is a smaller fraternity partially because veterans, like most adult students, are difficult to reach out to. Veterans often have jobs, families or other responsibilities that prevent them from relaxing in places like the HUB-Robeson Center — where many fraternities reach out to potential members.

Cana said “camaraderie” is something she looked for when coming to Penn State, which she found at Pennsylvania Alpha.

“We’re all like-minded individuals,” Cana said. “We all served, found that reason to serve and still want to serve our community — especially in terms of helping veterans transition to either being a student or just being a civilian and trying to navigate that.”

