Penn State's Gender Equity Center organized The Clothesline Project — a T-shirt making event to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month — to give students a chance to show their support for survivors in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The Clothesline Project had various events at Penn State throughout the week, such as the T-Shirt Making and Pop-Up Library Sept. 28 in the Pattee and Paterno Library and another pop-up event Thursday in Heritage Hall in the HUB.

Lana Harris, a student and facilitator for The Clothesline Project, said the event was a nationwide project for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“The idea is to spread awareness by turning statistics and numbers and facts into physical representations that people can look at to really connect with,” Harris (graduate-higher education) said.

Participants were able to make different colored shirts to represent various forms of domestic violence. For example, white is for people who have died as a result of violence and red is for survivors of rape and sexual assault, according to Penn State Student Affairs.

There will be T-shirt displays starting Monday in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, Pollock Halls Cultural Lounge, Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, Pattee and Paterno Library and Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association's HUB office.

Siri Newman, associate director in the Penn State’s Office of Health Promotion & Wellness and a participant, made a white T-shirt for a friend she said she lost 21 years ago to violence.

Newman said she’s been to The Clothesline Project events multiple times at another university and in other communities to remember her friend.

Newman said she believes the event is “impactful” for those who view the shirts but also for those who make the T-shirts because they have a connection with it.

“I think when people see The Clothesline Project when it’s installed and up and reads all the messages, it just raises your awareness to how prevalent this is and also just kinda taking a moment to pause and think about what we need to do to help protect folks,” Newman said.

Another event participant, Grace Ronan, said it was her first time attending this type of event, and she said she believes it was set up “so nicely.”

Ronan (junior-hospitality management) said she believes The Clothesline Project was a comforting space and “meaningful.”

“When I heard about it, I really wanted to come and participate because I think it's an important issue that needs advocacy,” Ronan said.

For Caroline Clontz, a participant at the event, the event was a chance for students to speak up on the issue.

“I think it’s a good event, and it’s good to see students doing something if administration is going to put up the signs and be like, ‘This is what we have to do,’” Clontz (sophomore-secondary education) said. “It’s nice to see students doing and organizing things that are more than what has to be done — more than what’s required of them.”

Clontz said she’s “tired” of seeing posters with sexual assault statistics outside of Penn State's residence halls.

Penn State has reported 13 known forcible sex offenses this fall semester through University Park-issued Timely Warnings.

“It’s kind of become something that you just overlook — even getting the text messages it happens so often,” Ronan said. “I’m annoyed and tired of it and wanted to do something that at least showed I was not blind to it.”

Student Jasmine Merrill, a participant at the event, said she believes the display will be “cool” for survivors and to see the support from students who participated.

Merrill (junior-data science) said she will be keeping an eye out for the T-shirt she and the ones some of her friends made.

“As someone who does know other people who have been survivors of domestic violence of any kind... I just think it’s a really nice way to honor them.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE