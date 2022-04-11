With less than a month left in the spring semester, many students are planning to head back home to their families for summer vacation — but not for some Chinese international students.

Jiaxuan Song said she decided to stay in State College the entire summer because going back to her home in Shanghai seems “impossible” at the moment.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese government drastically reduced inbound flights to mainland China, which became a problem for many international students in the U.S.

“The tickets are really expensive,” Song (junior-psychology) said. “It cost three times more than the price before the pandemic.”

According to the United Airlines website, a plane ticket from New York to Shanghai costs from $10,000 up to over $24,000 for the summer.

Song also said she’s concerned that all of the university's facilities might not remain open in the summer while many people are going back home.

“I don’t know if the gym and all the computer labs will close or not,” Song said. “I have no idea how to spend three months with everything closed.”

According to Anna Barone, director of student care and advocacy for Penn State Student Affairs, there will be gyms and other resources like the Student Affairs office open this summer.

Yunke Jiang is another Chinese international student who said she shares Song’s problem.

“I have never been in the United States in the summer,” Jiang (sophomore-theatre) said. “It could be a little challenging for me.”

Jiang said she’s planning to do some volunteer work with all of her friends who will remain in State College during the summer.

As for Bohan Huang, he’s stayed in State College throughout the entire pandemic.

“I think it is a great opportunity to take some time off,” Huang (senior-data science) said. “You can only experience that kind of leisure in State College.”

However, Huang said he’s staying local over the summer by choice.

“It's not enough when you only have a plane ticket. I heard they have to take three different COVID tests, and it must all show negative so you can apply for the permission to get back home,” Huang said. “I think it's a little too complicated.”

Jennifer Garvin, who works in Penn State’s Housing office, said while the university requires students to take summer classes to live on campus during the summer, those who have “extenuating circumstances, such as limited travel due to international status” can receive exceptions.

“We are happy to accommodate on a case-by-case basis,” Garvin said.

Barone also said students who are impacted by pandemic travel restrictions or conflict in their home country can reach out to Student Affairs.

“We want to make sure that they don’t feel that they don’t have housing security, food security or financial security,” Barone said. “Anything that students who are in those predicaments can raise their hand and indicate they need help thinking through the options.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE